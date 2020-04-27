One killed as gunmen kidnap Ekiti commissioner

Gunmen on Sunday attacked and kidnapped the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Folorunso Olabode, while travelling to his hometown in Iye-Ekiti.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday along Isan-Iludun road.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle the commissioner was travelling in, a councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, was shot and killed during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Amba Asuquo, confirmed the incident and said that a team of policemen has already been dispatched and are on the trail of the abductors in order to secure their release.

“The three persons were in the commissioner’s car when they were attacked. One person died on the spot and the other two were kidnapped,” he said.

“We had visited the scene to get on the spot information that can help us and our men are on already on ground combing the expansive forest to fish out the evil men and also recover the abductees.”

Also confirming the incident, the Commissioner for Information in Ekiti, Muyiwa Olumilua, said the kidnappers shot one person.

“Governor Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the state to ensure their prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing to maintain the peace and security of the State,” said Mr Olumilua.

