One killed as gunmen attack Taraba College of Education Provost

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, on Friday stormed the resident of Dr. Mike Dio-Jen, the Provost of College of Education Zing in Taraba State, killing his gateman.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at the Green Beach area of Kona ward in Jalingo, the state’s capital city.

An eye witness who spoke under anonymity said that the kidnappers fired several gunshots at the gate of the provost’s house and forced their way in.

They, however, met stiff resistance by security operatives guarding the provost’s house and fled the area through a nearby river

The remains of the slain gateman, Shawulu Yeshi, who was a staff of the college, have been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, in Jalingo.

The Police spokesman in Taraba, ASP David Misal, confirmed the incident, saying the police were investigating the case.

Misal added that the police would do their best to see that crime was nipped in the bud in the state.