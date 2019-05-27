One Killed as Cultists Storm Birthday Bash in Ogun

A 26-year-old man, Saibu Azeez, was killed in the Abule Lemode area of Ijoko in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State after four suspected cultists invaded a birthday party over the weekend.

The suspects, Opeyemi Olalekan, Azeez Ologundudu, Emmanuel Omoboriowo and Anigilaje Babatunde, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command attached to the Agbado Divisional Headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to him, the incident happened when the suspects invaded the venue of a birthday party organised by one Oluwatoye Ogun, a resident of No. 34 Oyedele Close, Abule Lemode, on May 24, 2019.

He alleged that the suspected cultists, armed with broken bottles, stormed the venue of the party around 2am and unleashed terror on those who attended.

“The hoodlums stabbed the father of the celebrant on the head before they got hold of one Saibu Azeez and stabbed him in the stomach,” he said.

“Having received a distress call, the DPO, Agbado Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, led his patrol team to the scene, where four members of the dreaded group were arrested.”

The PPRO explained that two persons, including the father of the person celebrating the birthday, were taken to a nearby hospital following the injuries they sustained, while Azeez died in the process of receiving treatment.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was likely to be a member of a rival cult and his assailants came on a possible reprisal.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.