One killed, 3 missing as gunmen attack Benue village

One person has been allegedly killed and three others missing after gunmen attacked Div-nzaav community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state.

Daily Trust reports that some communities in Kwande Local Government have recently come under consistent attacks by gunmen just as four persons were penultimate week killed allegedly by the same invaders in Waya community of Jato-Aka in Kwande LGA.

The Caretaker Chairman of the council, Tertsua Yarkarn, confirmed on Sunday that the attack happened few days ago in the rural community.

He said, “one person was killed, three people are still missing and one injured is receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Yarkarn said his locality, apart from several killings and abduction of innocent rural dwellers, had also come under serious threat by alleged herders who are now planning to attack the rural town of Jato-Aka again.

Meanwhile, the State Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Gulma, said members of his association does not know anything about the incident and could not have carried out such attack as they don’t even inhabit in the area.

Gulma added that herders, who may ply those routes, are those from either Taraba, Cross River States, or Republic of Cameroon because the trio shares borders with Benue state in Kwande area.

The state police command has yet to issue a statement on the latest attack.