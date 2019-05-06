One Kidnapped as Gunmen Invade Plateau Poly

Yet to be identified gunmen broke into Plateau State Polytechnic in the wee hours of Monday, abducting one person in the process.

The hoodlums reportedly raided the staff quarters of the polytechnic located at Heipang in Barki Ladi local government area of the state.

Tyopev Terna, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the attack in the north-central state.

Unconfirmed reports claim the abducted lady, 24, is the younger sister to Ezekiel Rangs, assistant deputy registrar of the institution.

The attack is the second on the institution in two months after suspected gunmen in February abducted Kim, the 12-year-old son of Andrew Dido, chaplain of the polytechnic.

“We had a report of the case of kidnap. We have recorded the case. A 24-year old girl was kidnapped and our men have been mobilised to follow the trail of the kidnappers,” Terna said.

He, however, declined to confirm if the lady kidnapped is Rangs’ sister.

“The most important thing is that a child has been kidnapped. I think all human beings are equal,” he said.

More to follow…