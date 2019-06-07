One Dead, Several Injured over Land Dispute in Chinua Achebe’s Community [Photos]

A protracted land dispute between Ikenga Ogidi and Umusiome Nkpor communities in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State reportedly turned bloody recently leaving one dead and three others injured.

Ikenga Ogidi is the hometown of the late literary icon and author of “Things Fall Apart”, Prof Chinua Achebe.

A 70-year-old man, Anthony Okongwu, from Ikenga Ogidi was said to have been killed after he was allegedly attacked by the people of Umusiome Nkpor while he was on inspection of his community’s land in the company of other people from his community. Three others were injured in the melee.

The National President of Ikenga Ogidi Family Union, Amechi Ekume who confirmed the incident to Southern City News, blamed the attack on land speculators and trespassers from Umusiome Nkpor.

Ekume said the protracted land dispute had since been resolved based on a Supreme Court judgement delivered in favour of Ikenga-Ogidi community in suit No. SC/71/1996.

He said,

“The state government which demarcated the boundary of the land through the Boundary Committee headed by the then Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Aboli Okerie-Agu issued a government gazette in that respect.”

He however condemned Nkpor community’s recourse to a lower court’s pronouncement to foment trouble while the Supreme Court judgment was subsisting.

He called on the Anambra State government and the police to intervene so that the Supreme Court verdict would prevail.

When contacted, the Chairman of Umusiome Nkpor, Pius Obiogbolu said the issue under contention was not the Supreme Court judgement.

He said,

“We are not challenging the Supreme Court judgment but the Anambra state government gazette which was wrongly gazetted.

“We want it repealed. We want the state government to implement the recommendations made by those we invited to look into the land dispute.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the matter was under investigation.