One dead, 5 missing in crashed NATO helicopter

A Canadian sailor’s body has been retrieved from the debris from a navy helicopter that crashed during a NATO operation in the sea between Greece and Italy, officials said Thursday.

Five other crew members from the Cyclone Sikorsky CH-148 helicopter are still missing.

It was returning to the Canadian warship HMCS Fredericton after a training mission when contact was lost on Wednesday evening.

“Yesterday, a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter on a NATO mission, carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces, went down with all hands in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

“One casualty was recovered and five are missing,” he said.

A Greek military officer told AFP the debris had been found “in Italy’s zone of control and intervention,” specifying the wreckage belonged to the Canadian helicopter.

The Canadian frigate and submarine-hunting helicopter were 100 days into a NATO mission, aimed at deterring Russia.

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the cause of the crash was “unknown,” but that an automatic beacon was located in the waters moments after contact was lost, and the helicopter’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders had since been recovered.

At the time of the accident the crew and allied ships were “not conducting surveillance or targeted operations on any particular vessel, adversary or otherwise”, Canada’s chief of the defense staff, General Jon Vance, said.

“We can’t rule anything out but I’m quite certain from a military situation, (the helicopter crash) was not a function of contact or shootdown,” he said.

Canada’s top general said a “very sizeable debris field” had been found and that a search and rescue operation continues in the 3,000-feet (900-meter) deep sea.

Culled from AFP

