OndoPoll: Boat conveying electoral materials capsizes

A boat which was conveying INEC staff and electoral materials has capsized in the riverine communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A source said that the INEC staff were rescued by men of the Nigeria Navy and that no life was lost in the incident.

He said, “It happened but it was a minor mishap because there was no casualty, and nothing happened to the election materials, everything is intact.”

The Ondo State governorship election is mainly contested by incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Labour Party, ZLP.

Voting is already underway amid heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

