OndoDecides: Police confirm shootings, vote buying [Video]

The police have confirmed that there were sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure on Saturday.

Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure as voters filed out in the gubernatorial poll.

Tee-Lee Ikoro also confirmed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.

According to a report by ChannelsTV, the cases of violence and vote-buying were sporadic and spread across polling centres in the state.

See a clip of the report below.

It is not yet clear the number of casualties, if any, so far.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

