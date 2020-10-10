OndoDecides: Police confirm shootings, vote buying [Video]

The police have confirmed that there were sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure on Saturday.
Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure as voters filed out in the gubernatorial poll.
Tee-Lee Ikoro also confirmed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.
According to a report by ChannelsTV, the cases of violence and vote-buying were sporadic and spread across polling centres in the state.
See a clip of the report below.
It is not yet clear the number of casualties, if any, so far.
Details later…