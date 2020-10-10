OndoDecides: PDP’s Jegede finally casts vote, fumes at INEC

Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship election has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of creating problems.

He stated this after the Smart Card Readers failed to recognize his voter’s card and that of his wife when they went to their polling unit to cast their vote.

Jegede, however, said that despite the problems he’s confident that he would win the Ondo State governorship election.

He said, “INEC is creating problem. Their machine stopped working when it was my turn to vote. I have to protest and they said the machine was rectified. But despite all these hitches, there has not been major disruption. But I dont know what is happening in remote areas.

“The turnout has been massive, voters conducted themselves well. Am aware there are pocket of violence at Ijomu area. I also heard of incident of vote buying. In Owo for instance, a former commissioner led thugs to attack one Sadiq Obanoyen and injured him in a patrol vehicle. These are incidences of violence. Unfortunately, it is happening against. But by the grace of God, we will still win.”

Jegede is the main opponent of incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll.

Earlier, the governor expressed confidence of emerging victorious after he and his wife, Betty, cast their votes.

