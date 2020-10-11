OndoDecides: Gov Akeredolu in early lead as results trickle in

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has an early lead after results from 12 of the 18 local councils were announced.

The APC standard-bearer won nine of the 12 councils while his major challenger, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won three councils.

So far, Akeredolu has polled 178,854 votes while Jegede got 141,083 votes.

Hon Agboola Ajayi, the estranged deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, is trailing the duo with 32,060 votes and is yet to win any council.

See a breakdown of LG results below.

Ifedore LG

PDP 11,852;

APC had 9,350

ZLP got 1,863

Akure South LGA

APC- 17,277

PDP- 47,627

ZLP – 2,236

Akoko Southeast LGA

APC -9,419

PDP- 4003

ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA

APC – 13,278

PDP- 9,231

ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA

APC – 21,232

PDP -15,055

ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA

APC 12,643

PDP 5,493

ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA

APC -15,809

PDP -10,320

ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA

APC -6,485

PDP -4,049

ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA

APC – 16,572

PDP -8,380

ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA

APC -35,957

PDP -5,311

ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA

APC- 9,546

PDP- 12,263

ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA

APC- 11,286

PDP- 7,499

ZLP -3,623

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would resume the announcement of election results in the Akure Collation Centre 9 a.m. on Sunday.

