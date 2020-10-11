#OndoDecides: Gov Akeredolu in early lead as results trickle in

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has an early lead after results from 12 of the 18 local councils were announced.

The APC standard-bearer won nine of the 12 councils while his major challenger, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won three councils.

So far, Akeredolu has polled 178,854 votes while Jegede got 141,083 votes.

Hon Agboola Ajayi, the estranged deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, is trailing the duo with 32,060 votes and is yet to win any council.

See a breakdown of LG results below.
Ifedore LG
PDP 11,852;
APC had 9,350
ZLP got 1,863

Akure South LGA
APC- 17,277
PDP- 47,627
ZLP – 2,236

Akoko Southeast LGA
APC -9,419
PDP- 4003
ZLP -2004

Ile-Oluji Okeogbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP- 9,231
ZLP,- 1,971

Akoko-Southwest LGA
APC – 21,232
PDP -15,055
ZLP – 2,775

Irele LGA
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904

Akoko Northwest LGA
APC -15,809
PDP -10,320
ZLP -3,477

Ondo East LGA
APC -6,485
PDP -4,049
ZLP-3,221

Akoko-Northeast LGA
APC – 16,572
PDP -8,380
ZLP-3,532

Owo LGA
APC -35,957
PDP -5,311
ZLP- 408

Akure North LGA
APC- 9,546
PDP- 12,263
ZLP- 1,046

Idanre LGA
APC- 11,286
PDP- 7,499
ZLP -3,623

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would resume the announcement of election results in the Akure Collation Centre 9 a.m. on Sunday.

