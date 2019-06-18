Ondo Poly Shut Down Indefinitely

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State has been shut indefinitely following disruption of activities in the institution by staff and lecturers.

This comes after lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) and other staff of the polytechnic refused to work over unpaid entitlements and salaries.

The staff were also said to have disrupted the students’ examination which prompted the management to announce a closure of the polytechnic until further notice, WuzupNaija writes.

According to a statement by the polytechnic’s Acting Registrar, Sule Atiku, students were ordered to vacate the institution by 3pm today (Tuesday 18th June).

The statement reads;

“On behalf of the Governing Council Management, I have the mandate to announce to the general public that Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo is hereby closed down until further notice.

“In view of this development, I wish to intimate that all students of the institution are hereby advised to vacate the institution not later than 3:00pm today 18th June, 2019.

“This closure has become imperative in order for Council/Management to forestall the breaking down of law and order.”