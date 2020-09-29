Ondo Poll: We’ll deliver as we did in Edo – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, says the Police will continue to play a neutral role in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State scheduled for Oct. 10.

Mr Adamu made the promise when some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), paid him a courtesy visit at the Police Force Headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

“We will replicate the professionalism displayed by the police in the just concluded Edo governorship election, in Ondo State.

“If at all there were any strategic lapses during the Edo governorship elections, we will make sure they are corrected before going into Ondo State election,” he said.

The IG assured Nigerians, especially the people of Ondo State that the forthcoming election would be better than the just concluded Edo governorship election.

Adamu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, the CSOs, other security agencies, as well as stakeholders for their roles during the election.

He also praised CSOs for the Police Act that was just signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adamu, with the signing of the Act into law, it will go a long way in making the Nigeria Police Force a professional force in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The convener of the organisations, Mr Clement Nwankwo, commended the IG and his personnel for displaying professionalism during the just concluded Edo governorship election.

Nnankwo also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Police Act into law, adding that it would go a long way in strengthening the police service.

