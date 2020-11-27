Ondo monarch shot dead

Suspected kidnappers have shot dead a first-class traditional ruler the Oluifon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi.

Oba Adeusi was said to have been shot about 5:50pm near Elegbeka village along the Benin-Akure highway while returning to his community after a meeting in Akure, The Nation reports.

Sources said he was confirmed dead at a private hospital where he was rushed to.

Sources say the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, cancelled all his official engagements when he heard of the killing.

The kidnappers were said to have also abducted two persons at the same spot.

Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killing, said all police divisions within the Ondo North axis have been mobilised to arrest the perpetrators.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

