Ondo man punches wife dead

A farmer, Mr. Eric Olowokande has landed in hot water after a deadly blow on his wife, Mojere, led to her death.

The tragic incident happened at Yaba street in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State

According to witnesses, Eric had a quarrel with his wife during which he hit her hard.

The wife was said to have fallen down and rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Upon confirmation of her death, the husband quickly fled, but not fast and far enough as he has since been arrested by the police.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at General Hospital, Idanre.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation has commenced into the murder.

