Ondo Guber: PDP screens out 2 candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said two out of its nine aspirants failed the screening exercise for the gubernatorial primaries.

Chairman of the Screening Committee for Ondo Governorship Election and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, announced this to newsmen in Abuja.

Dogara, who did not disclose names of aspirants who failed the screening, said the affected aspirants still have opportunity to appeal.

“Unfortunately, in this case, I am not happy to report this to you that about two aspirants failed the test, the litmus tests that we applied.

“But that is not to say that they have been disqualified, because we don’t have the powers to disqualify anybody,” Dogara said.

“So, if any of the two candidates that didn’t pass the screening feels that maybe some kind of miscarriage of Justice was done, will have the opportunity of appeal.

“Such candidate is entitled to launch that appeal from now onwards as soon as he picks the outcome of what we have done.

“By Monday, they have appellate body to look at it and if they feel that they are qualified, they could be cleared.

“But as far as we are concerned, having applied all the tools that we have and the guidelines given to us, two of our candidates did not make it.”

Dogara said that the certificate of clearance were already available for pickup by the aspirants who passed.

The aspirants screened by the committee were the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Mr Godday Erewa and Mr Sola Ebiseeni.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

