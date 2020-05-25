Ondo Guber: Akeredolu set to dump deputy

There are strong indications that the frosty relationship Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, could reflect in the coming gubernatorial poll in the state.

Barring any last minutes changes, Ajayi is set to be dropped as the deputy governorship candidate in the July governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and other chieftains of the party were said to have intervened, but the face-off lingered on.

There are also reports that Akeredolu’s estranged deputy has struck a deal with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on his possible defection to the party to pick the governorship ticket, Vanguard writes.

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly told the newspaper that Ajayi may defect with no fewer than eight members of the Assembly any moment from now.

But the source said Ajayi was considering opting out because the national leadership of the APC is considering the indirect mode to pick its candidate for Ondo State.

