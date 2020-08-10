Ondo Dep Gov quits PDP

Bare a month after he joined the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned from the party.

Ajayi resigned his membership of the PDP to contest the gubernatorial poll under the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Ajayi said he resigned from the PDP due to call on him by a majority of the people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the state.

Speaking through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, Ajayi asked his supporters to remain focused and committed, saying he would soon announced his next line of action.

He appreciated the National Leadership and members of the PDP for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter dated August 9, 2020.

