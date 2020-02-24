Ondo declares Tuesday public holiday to welcome Buhari

Buhair travels to Makkah

The Ondo State Government has declared Tuesday, 25 February as a public holiday as the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), visits the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who approved Public Holiday said,

“The Public Holiday is necessary for the State to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to arrive the State to commission two key legacy projects, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo “the commissioning are part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the administration.”

The Governor expressed appreciation to God for the journey thus far, urging all to take advantage of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the Anniversary celebrations.

