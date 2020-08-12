Ondo 2020: Sanwo-Olu named head of APC Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday appointed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the chairman of its 104-member National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said other members of the council were Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; governors elected on the party platform and other selected members of the National Assembly.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on August 15 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read: “The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to chair the party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

“The Governor of Plateau State, H.E. Simon Lalong will serve as Deputy Chairman and Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

“The campaign council will be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 2:00 p.m.”

The Ondo State governorship election holds on October 10 with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC vying for a second term.

