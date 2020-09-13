Ondo 2020: PDP goes spiritual, threatens ‘Wrath of God’

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday, warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the ‘wrath of God’ would be visited upon them if they rigged the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

Speaking in Akure, Ondo State capital during the flag-off of the party’s campaign ahead of the next month governorship election in the state, Secondus said the people should be allowed to choose their leader and the wish of the people should not be subverted.

He said: “what the people of the state are looking for is free and fair elections, where the people votes would count and would be allowed to choose their leaders.

“Anybody who rigs the next governorship election in Ondo State will suffer the wrath of God. If you have the intention to rig the election you will surely suffer the consequences.

“The only way out is to conduct a free and fair election, PDP is ready to liberate people from hunger and you cannot rig the election, if you rig, you cannot escape the wrath of God.”

He laid into the ruling APC for plunging the country into the worst economic recession since in its history, but assured that the party’s victory in Edo and Ondo states election would be an inroad to freedom for the people of the country.

Presenting the party’s candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede to the supporters, Secondus said: “PDP is ready to reclaim Ondo State. We are sure of victory and victory is ours and we are here to win.”

Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the Ondo election is important to the party and the people of the region as it will usher freedom for the people of the state and the region.

“It is time to let the sunshine again in this state. All you need to do is cast your vote and protect your vote to liberate Ondo State.”

Speaking, after receiving the party’s flag, Jegede expressed optimism that the state would witness new dawn, assuring that the economy of the state will be a turnaround by the PDP government if elected.

He said: “This is a notice to APC government in Ondo state that they should start packing, a new dawn will be witnessed after October 10 governorship election.”

