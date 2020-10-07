Ondo 2020: NSCDC deploys 7,079 personnel, sniffer dogs

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 7,079 personnel and sniffer dogs alongside mobile surveillance vehicles for Saturday’s Ondo governorship election.

The Commandant-General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Corps spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh, and in Abuja Tuesday.

Mr Gana disclosed that the deployed personnel were drawn from Lagos, Edo, Kwara, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Kogi states.

He said that the deployed men were drawn from the SWAT unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy unit (CBRNE), Kernel (K9), Disaster response unit.

“Medical, Crisis Management, Special Force, Anti-vandalism unit and Critical Protection Unit (CIPU).

“CIPU would be deployed for the protection of Critical Infrastructure and National Assets, which are easy targets of vandalism during and after elections.

“The surveillance and intelligence have been deployed ahead of the election for covert operations and provision of 24 hours surveillance.

“Personnel deployed have been trained on the protocols of COVID-19 and would all be provided with face masks and hand sanitizers.

“The operations by the Corps during the election would be led by the Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Operations, 4 Assistant Commandant Generals and 7 Commandants,” he said.

The CG directed Deputy Commandant General Kelechi Madu, Operations Team Lead, to ensure that personnel remained apolitical and avoid any form of compromises in the conduct of their electoral assignment.

Mr Gana said that the Corps was prepared to cooperate and synergise with other security agencies to ensure the safety of all residents as well as electoral officials and materials before, during and after the election.

The CG urged Ondo indigenes to go out en masse to exercise their franchise without fear or favour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

