Ondo 2020: Jimoh Ibrahim defects from PDP to APC

As the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State draws nearer, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim on Friday officially dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Furthermore, Ibrahim donated 20 Kia Picanto cars to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu APC candidate toward his re-election campaign.

Ibrahim, who was presented with APC membership card number 12852630 in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, said that he defected to the APC to work for Akeredolu’s re-election bid.

“Today, I am officially joining the APC and donating the campaign vehicles to support Akeredolu; I will pull resources and do everything humanly possible for his re-election because of his impressive performance in the state.

“I brought PDP into reckoning in the state and I will as well withdraw my support from the party, I will channel resources to dislodged PDP and other parties in the state in favour of Akeredolu. What happened in 2016 will replay again for Akeredolu to win.

“I urge all residents in the Southern district to go out emasse and vote for APC on Oct.10,” said Ibrahim, who was a factional PDP candidate in 2016 governorship election.

