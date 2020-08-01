Ondo 2020: INEC releases final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the Ondo Governorship election slated for October 10.

INEC published the names of 17 governorship candidates and their running mates with their political parties.

The list includes the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 15 other political parties.

See The Full Names Of Other Candidates:

Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye – Accord party

Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole – Action Alliance (AA)

Adeleye Adekunle Peter – African Action Congress (AAC)

Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Olowoloba Dele – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Adesanya Olaoluwa – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Okunade Taiwo – Labour Party (LP)

Ojajuni Joseph Eniola – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Babatunde Francis Alli – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Fasua Peter Oyeleye – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ojon Dotun – Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

