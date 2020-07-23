Ondo 2020: Eyitayo Jegede clinches PDP ticket

The Ondo 2020 election is taking a clearer shape after Eyitayo Jegede emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer.

Jegede was on Thursday announced as the winner after the delegates cast their votes at the party’s primary which held at the International Culture and Events Center, the dome in Akure, the state capital.

He polled 888 votes to defeat his closest rival and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi who garnered 657 votes and other seven aspirants, ChannelsTV reports.

The other aspirants include Eddy Olafeso who polled 175 votes, Banji Okunomo who polled 90 votes, Olabode Ayorinde who polled 95 votes and Boluwaji Kunlere who polled 33 votes.

Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi declared Jegede the winner of the exercise after garnering the highest number of votes.

Jegede will now take on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in the governorship election slated for October 10.

