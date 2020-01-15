Ondo 2020: Ex-PDP spokesman endorsed for governor

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have endorsed Banji Okunomo as the governorship aspirant ahead of the 2020 election.

Former Ondo South Senatorial aspirant and Director-General of the Banji Okunomo Campaign Organisation Rapheal Ademulegun said the people’s interests would be best served if Okunomo becomes the next governor, The Nation writes.

He said: “The overall interest of the citizens will be protected if Okunomo becomes the party’s candidate and is eventually elected governor.”

Okunomo, a former Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, said he is prepared for the job if he wins the party’s primaries. He reeled out some of his blueprint, including free education from primary to tertiary institution, turning the state into an industrial hub and priority worker’s welfare, among others.

He said: “…I promise not to disappoint you if I become the party’s candidate. I promise to do all within my power to ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy better than what we are currently witnessing now.” he said.