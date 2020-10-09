Ondo 2020: Buhari ‘confident’ will Akeredolu win

With the 2020 Ondo gubernatorial election just three days away, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence in Rotimi Akeredolu re-election as governor of the state.

The flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Akeredolu will go head to head against Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – whom he defeated in 2016.

President Buhari in a series of tweets on Wednesday said he is confident of Akeredolu’s victory in the election.

The president who noted that he is proud of the governor’s achievements in office, said he deserves to be re-elected.

Buhari praised Akeredolu for his utilisation of available resources, adding that the candidate is a good brand for the APC.

“I have no doubt that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance. His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing,” he said.

“Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term. I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term.”

