Ondo 2020: Akeredolu clinches APC ticket

Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming poll.

Akeredolu polled 2,458 votes out of the total 2,793 votes cast to defeat 11 other contestants in a near unanimous contest held at the Dome in Akure.

Gov. Yahaya Bello, the Chairman of the Ondo State APC Primary Election Committee, who announced the election results, said Akeredolu met the requirements and was certified winner having scored the highest vote.

“This is to certify that Oluwarotimi Akeredolu having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared winner,” he said.

Bello, who maintained that 12 aspirants contested for the ticket, explained that Chief Olusola Oke polled 262 votes.

Other contestants were Ife Oyedele (one), Nathaniel Adojutelegan (four), Jimi Odimayo (nill), Isaac Kekemeke (19), Jumoke Anifowose (two), Olusegun Abraham (nil), Olayide Adelami (four vote), Awodeyi Akinsehinwa (one) Sola Iji (9) and Bukola Adetula (nil)

Commending the exercise, Akeredolu said that his victory was a show of love by party members.

He urged his co- contestants to partner with one another to strengthen the party.

