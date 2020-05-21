On An Internet Breaking Streak, Tekashi6ix9ine Isn’t Done

Tekashi6ix9ine has promised that he’s not done with his internet breaking streak.

The ‘Gooba’ crooner who set Instagram ablaze with a record 2 million views during a live session says he can repeat the feat.

Taking to Instagram the rapper wrote;

“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭

Tekashi6ix9ine has been breaking records since he got out of prison.

His ‘Gooba’ video garnered over 43.5 million views on Youtube in the first 24 hours and also enjoyed the number one spot on music streaming apps like Apple music and Deeezer.

The rapper though, has caught quite the bit of flak from a few colleagues chief of whom is Meek Mill for working with the police and snitching on his gang.