Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Retracts Her Insensitive #EndSARS Comments

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde caught a lot of flak online after her comments that tried to dismissed claims of the alleged #LekkiMassare as sensationalist.

The actress who has been vocal against police brutality took to her Twitter yesterday to speak about the Lekki shooting incident, saying, “If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened.”

She continued, “Peaceful protesters were attacked and we will like to know why and by whom.”

While some fans said they understood the point she was trying to make, others called her out for dismissing the stories of that people reportedly died in the Lekki incident.

See some of the reactions:

This woman used to be one of my favorite actress until 2012 when she came to my barbecue spot at Bode Thomas, I was happy that one of my favorite wants to patronise me. Meanwhile the big fish on my grill was for a customer who was celebrating her birthday. Omotola asked me to pic.twitter.com/BI1nowBTcc — NUMERO UNO 🍁🍃🍂 (@olamizzy) October 23, 2020

Sulai – canceled forever, Omotola – canceled forever. Don't want to hear anything about any human being who joined in that show of shame. I hope you die so that we can deny it too. Horrible, awful, irredeemable, condemned people. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) October 23, 2020

DJ Switch and others who recorded the events of Black Tuesday didn’t put their lives on the line for this. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/LCqCUEHV1p — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) October 23, 2020

Seeing the outrage her comments caused, she promptly deleted the tweet and rephrased the wordings. See her subsequent tweets:

Thanks. It is well. We can't get distracted. We make a mistake as humans, own up to it , and keep it going. We are all traumatized but we will heal . I'm grateful for the oppurtunity always . WHO ORDERED THE ATTACK ON PEACEFUL PEOTESTERS. #EndImpunityinNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality https://t.co/xe0KYJEPYK — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) October 23, 2020

I hope you know I don’t doubt people died ! I hope you understand that we need to collate these now and not continue with the I’m dissapointed I’m leaving talks. Get Angry again. We Can’t stop. #EndImpunityinNigeria #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) October 23, 2020

