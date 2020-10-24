Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Retracts Her Insensitive #EndSARS Comments

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde caught a lot of flak online after her comments that tried to dismissed claims of the alleged #LekkiMassare as sensationalist.

The actress who has been vocal against police brutality took to her Twitter yesterday to speak about the Lekki shooting incident, saying, “If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened.”

She continued, “Peaceful protesters were attacked and we will like to know why and by whom.”

While some fans said they understood the point she was trying to make, others called her out for dismissing the stories of that people reportedly died in the Lekki incident.

See some of the reactions:

Seeing the outrage her comments caused, she promptly deleted the tweet and rephrased the wordings. See her subsequent tweets:

