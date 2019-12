Congratulations to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde!

The legendary actress has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she has been awarded a honourary degree from the prestigious Igbinedion University in Okada.

She wrote:

Dr Mrs Omotola Jalade Ekeinde,MFR

Honorary Doctor of Arts (D.Arts)

Thank you Igbinedion University Okada.

To God Be all the Glory.

See her posts below: