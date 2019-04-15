Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Drags Troll Who Has a Problem With Her Political Activism

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Twitter yesterday to call the attention of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo to the shocking rate of police brutality and money scarcity which she believes can cause the country to implode.

“The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ ProfOsinbajo @ MBuhari @ NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation. Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!! It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere,” she tweeted.

Many people totally agreed with her, especially because of the presidency’s lukewarm reaction to the reports of police brutality. But then one troll accused her of speaking out for financial gain. And she dragged him for filth.

See the exchange below:

You’re really the shallow one… but doltish people like you never really do any research or think deeply before typing. Have you EVER seen me at/collecting political rally monies or the sort? Watch yourself , you’ll get BLOCKED. https://t.co/W5HKrk0eP8 — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) April 15, 2019