Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Drags Troll Who Has a Problem With Her Political Activism

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Twitter yesterday to call the attention of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo to the shocking rate of police brutality and money scarcity which she believes can cause the country to implode.

“The Country Under your watch is Hellish! The lack of Money in circulation. Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!! It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere,” she tweeted.

Many people totally agreed with her, especially because of the presidency’s lukewarm reaction to the reports of police brutality. But then one troll accused her of speaking out for financial gain. And she dragged him for filth.

See the exchange below:

