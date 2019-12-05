Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Glam Team After #Teffest Outing

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Glam Team After #Teffest Outing

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde looked absolutely stunning at the just concluded The Entertainment Festival (TEFFEST), held on November 29, at The Podium Event Center, Lekki, Lagos.

The actress stepped out for the event in a black number with dramatic sleeves and purple cuffs. And she has taken to her Instagram to appreciate everyone behind that look.

See her post below:

Related Posts

Adut Akech Wins ‘Model of the Year’ at British Fashion Awards 2019

December 3, 2019

‘Your Excellency’: What do you wear to an inauguration ball?

December 2, 2019

Actress Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Returns to YouTube After College Bribery Scandal

December 2, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *