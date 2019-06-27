Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Daughter As She Bags Two Degrees at 19

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one proud mama.

The legendary actress took to her Instagram yesterday to reveal that her daughter Mimi has just bagged two degrees from her college: an Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and a Bachelors of Science in Business Management.

Mimi is only 19 years old.

“[My husband] who was scheduled to be with her couldn’t make it as date for his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA,” Jalade-Ekeinde wrote, adding, “However, the family was Ably represented by @michael_ekeinde and our loving friends.”

