Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Daughter As She Bags Two Degrees at 19

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one proud mama.
The legendary actress took to her Instagram yesterday to reveal that her daughter Mimi has just bagged two degrees from her college: an Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and a Bachelors of Science in Business Management.
Mimi is only 19 years old.
“[My husband] who was scheduled to be with her couldn’t make it as date for his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA,” Jalade-Ekeinde wrote, adding, “However, the family was Ably represented by @michael_ekeinde and our loving friends.”
See her post below:
It's Raining blessings!!! I have seen the lord's goodness…please join me as I celebrate. My Twinny @miiimiii_e just Graduated!!!. 2 Degrees ! Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and A Bachelors of Science in Business Management. Both by the age of 19 !!! #Capt who was scheduled to be with her couldn't make it as date for his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA. However, the family was Ably represented by @michael_ekeinde and our loving friends. Thank you Irene, Clotilde, Everyone and Congrats Mimi… I cant wait to see where Next your journey takes you. Love you loads #fidmgraduation #productdeveloper #businessmanagement #businessmanager🎈🎊👩🎓🎊🎈🥂