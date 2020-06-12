Omotola Ekeinde Shreds Rapists and Rape Apologists

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde got into it with a rape apologist.

The ace actress took to the micro blogging app, Twitter, to share that she saw a rape videow and it was disgusting.

The mother of one urged anyone who has suffered through such a heinous crime to speak up as times have changed and everyone is on the victim’s side.

A Twitter user had an opinion about the mother of four’s train of thoughts. He tweeted, “when it is aroused, just like the beast of prey they look for the most vulnerable victim”.

Omotola Ekeinde wasn’t having any of that and verbally rammed into the man.

The honourary doctor went on to note that take apologists would reveal themselves under her tweets and urged her followers to help report them.

