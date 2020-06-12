omotola jalade-ekeinde

Omotola Ekeinde Shreds Rapists and Rape Apologists

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Omotola Ekeinde Shreds Rapists and Rape Apologists

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde got into it with a rape apologist.

The ace actress took to the micro blogging app, Twitter, to share that she saw a rape videow and it was disgusting.

The mother of one urged anyone who has suffered through such a heinous crime to speak up as times have changed and everyone is on the victim’s side.

A Twitter user had an opinion  about the mother of four’s train of thoughts. He tweeted, “when it is aroused, just like the beast of prey they look for the most vulnerable victim”.

Omotola Ekeinde wasn’t having any of that and verbally rammed into the man.

 

The honourary doctor went on to note that take apologists would reveal themselves under her tweets and urged her followers to help report them.

Related Posts

There’s a Baby on the Way for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

June 12, 2020

Toyin Lawani’s Man Shares Risque Video of the Couple

June 12, 2020

Singer Solid Star Sets His Contract With Record Label on Fire Over Disagreement

June 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply