Omotola Ekeinde Reveals She Contracted Covid-19 and has Been in Isolation

Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Ekeinde has revealed that she contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus and has been isolation.

The actress and singer shared the news on her Instagram page to inform fans who have been wondering why she has been AWOL.

Prior to the post where the revealed her health status, her last Instagram post was on August 6, 2020, nine days ago.

Omotola Ekeinde hiwever stated that she’s getting better and will release details on all that has happened soon.

She also mentioned th current rise in deaths resulting from trailer accidents and urged the government of the day to fix it.

