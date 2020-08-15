Omotola Ekeinde Reveals She Contracted Covid-19 and has Been in Isolation

Nollywood screen goddess, Omotola Ekeinde has revealed that she contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus and has been isolation.
The actress and singer shared the news on her Instagram page to inform fans who have been wondering why she has been AWOL.
Prior to the post where the revealed her health status, her last Instagram post was on August 6, 2020, nine days ago.
Omotola Ekeinde hiwever stated that she’s getting better and will release details on all that has happened soon.
She also mentioned th current rise in deaths resulting from trailer accidents and urged the government of the day to fix it.
Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Rekeasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #Get Busy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )