Omotola Ekeinde Reveals Her Husband Flew a Private Jet Himself to Get Their Kids Home

It must be nice to not only have a pilot in the family but also access to a private as Omotola Ekeinde does.

The actress took to Instagram to thank her pilot husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde, for being a superhero and going to get their kids home himself in the face of restrictions that Covid-19 has placed on commercial flights.

In the post, the mother of four shared pictures of her two youngest kids, Meriah and MJ, and revealed that her husband had to get a private jet and fly it himself to get them safely home.

She also shared a video of them while onboard and noted that next on the list to be evacuated is her first child, Princess whom she referred to as Prinprin in the post.

