Omotola Ekeinde is Uneasy as Hubby Flies Out Chinese Nationals

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is feeling quite uneasy as her husband takes his first flight in two months.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her husband and his passengers who happen to be Chinese nationals.

The honourary Ph.D holder asserted that these passengers were the ‘chinese people that flew in some time ago’.

In one of the photos, her husband was sporting a face shield while his co-pilot also in the cockpit of the plane was seen with a face mask.

Omotola Ekeinde captioning the pictures wrote;

“Is this the New Normal ? 😰

#TheCaptain went on his first Flight today in 2 months!

“Those are the Chinese ppl that flew in some time ago leaving! 😶

“Not sure how to feel”.

