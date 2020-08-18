Omotola Ekeinde Drags Troll who Limited Out She has Corona Virus for Advocating that Cinemas be Open

Omotola Ekeinde is not one to mince words and she gave it a troll on Instagram.

The veteran actress had taken to her page to advocate for the opening of cinemas across the nation given that churches, restaurants, etc., have opened up.

The mother of four revelaed that it is easy to ensure and monitor the regulatory guidelines of masks and social distancing across all cinemas and asked that stakeholders work together to see that this is done.

A troll however was quick to hop under the comment section of the post, reminding Omotola Ekeinde that she is currently battling the virus after her revelation over the weekend. The troll wondered why she was advocating for cinemas to be open.

Trust Mrs Ekeinde to dish it back hot and drag the troll for filth. Check out her response below.

