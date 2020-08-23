Omotola Ekeinde Details Contracting the Dreaded Covid-19 and Infecting Her Kids

Omotola Ekeinde has detailed how she contracted the deadly Corona virus.

The actress and mother of four revealed that she was infected on a movie set despite her paranoia about the disease while speaking in an interview with Vanguard.

The thespian stated that she hardly falls ill so when she started showing symptoms of fever with her temperature off the roof on Monday, August 3, she immediately knew something was off and she got scared.

Omotola Ekeinde noted that she waited till Tuesday for an improvement in her condition but when that didn’t happen, She asked to be tested the next day, a Wednesday and on Thursday, the result came out positive.

She had also infected her asthmatic son and her daughter. Thankfully, her son was asymptomatic while her daughter lost her sense of smell and taste coupled with diarrhea.

Omotola urged everyone to take the Covid-19 issue seriously and ensure to follow all the safety guidelines on place to prevent its further spread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

