Omotola Ekeinde Addresses News that She has been Compromised

Omotola Ekeinde has released a video to address the news making the rounds that she has been compromised.

The actress who suffered serious backlash online during the course of the week for her insensitive statement regarding the #LekkiMassacre after saying families who have lost members should speak up if not, let the matter rest, offered an apology earlier for the statement.

However, despite her apology, some folks continued to say that the actress has received bribe from government, reason why she uttered the unguarded statement.

In the video which she shared on her Instagram page, Omotola Ekeinde made it known that she didn’t start speaking up against government today as her track record speaks for itself.

The mother of four also went further to state that she as a person, has never received a dime of government’s money even in situations where she could have ‘chopped and cleaned mouth’

Omotola said that when she was starting out, she didn’t do such and asked if it’s now that God has blessed her that she would debase herself by allowing government shut her up with a bribe.

