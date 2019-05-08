Omoni Oboli Wins Copyright Infringement Case on “Okafor’s Law”

Bellanaija is reporting that Omoni Oboli has won the lawsuit filed against her and her Dioni Visions for the feature film “Okafor’s Law,” by Raconteur Productions.

Recall that the Omoni and her outfit were accused of ripping off the work of writer Jude Idada. But Justice Ibrahim Buba said the plaintiff failed to produce credible evidence to prove “authorship and ownership of the screenplay and/or script of the feature film, Okafor’s Law” and as such, they cannot be vested with Copyright of the film.

You can read up how their trouble started here.

And reacting to the ruling, Omoni thanked the court for its “commitment to do Justice without fear or favour.” But the plaintiff described it as “a grave miscarriage of justice and is indicative of the lack of knowledge and apathy regarding Intellectual property and Entertainment transactions in the Nigerian Judicial system.”

“This only reaffirms to me why this case is so important and despite this setback, I will continue to fight until justice is administered,” the plaintiff added.