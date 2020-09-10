Omoni Oboli Starts #CelebratingTheLiving Series with Mercy Aigbe

Omoni Oboli is making a conscious effort to celebrate folks who are here, right nowz and putting in the hardwork to make their lives better.

The Nollywood actress, producer and director, took to her Instagram page to begin her #CelebratingTheLiving series starting with none other than her colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

Omoni Oboli heaped praises on her fellow actress and single mum of two for standing tall in the face of adversity, putting in the work to give her kids the best lives and doing all of these while slaying and in heels.

In the lengthy post, she also touched on Mercy Aigbe’s domestic violence experience. She praised the entrepreneur for surviving the ordeal and becoming a beacon of hope to many women.

