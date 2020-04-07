Omoni Oboli Shows Support for Funke Akindele: “We Live and Learn”

Omoni Oboli has joined the list of stars who are showing support for Funke Akindele on social media.

Recall that the latter was arrested for throwing a party in their estate at time the government declared a lock down to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Funke and her husband JJC were arrested, fined and then sentenced to community service–a judgement which many Nigerians praised.

Well, some stars are publicly showing their support for the filmmaker-actress, and one of them is Omoni Oboli.

See her Instagram post below: