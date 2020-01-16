Omoni Oboli Says She Does not Apologise for Being Ambitious

Omoni Oboli has shared the most inspirational quote of the day.

The actress-filmmaker took to her Instagram to share some word for fans which, seemingly, appears to be directed at some people. However, she didn’t name names.

She said:

“I’m a very ambitious person and I’ve learnt to stop apologizing for it.

I also believe very strongly that we can ALL win together.

If you think bringing someone else down is the only way you can climb, darling, that’s witchcraft right there!

We are all striving to be better than we were yesterday. Stop talking about other people! HUSTLE on your lane!!! I’m not going to dump down to make you feel better. Get up let’s go!

PS: If you really can’t stand the heat, honey, leave the kitchen!”

