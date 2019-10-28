Omoni Oboli Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Husband: ‘I’d Go a 100 More Years’

Happy wedding anniversary to Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi!
The actress-filmmaker took to her Instagram today to announce their 19th year together as husband and wife, how much she still is in love with him, and how much she is ready to give for him.
“My boyfriend, my lover, my baby daddy, my husband, my best friend 😍😍😍 Happy anniversary bestie @nnamdioboli,” she captioned a photo of them together, adding, “It’s been 19 years of you loving me unconditionally. ”
She continued, “Only you can be who you are to me. I’d go a 100 more years with you my forever love. God was looking out for me when he sent you to me. I love you to infinity and beyond 😍”
