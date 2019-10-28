Omoni Oboli Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Husband: ‘I’d Go a 100 More Years’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Omoni Oboli Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary With Husband: ‘I’d Go a 100 More Years’

Happy wedding anniversary to Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi!

The actress-filmmaker took to her Instagram today to announce their 19th year together as husband and wife, how much she still is in love with him, and how much she is ready to give for him.

“My boyfriend, my lover, my baby daddy, my husband, my best friend 😍😍😍 Happy anniversary bestie @nnamdioboli,” she captioned a photo of them together, adding, “It’s been 19 years of you loving me unconditionally. ”

She continued, “Only you can be who you are to me. I’d go a 100 more years with you my forever love. God was looking out for me when he sent you to me. I love you to infinity and beyond 😍”

See her post below:

Related Posts

Rita Dominic Celebrates Sola Sobowale’s AMAA Win: ‘A Very Well Deserved Win!

October 28, 2019

Zlatan Ibile Declares Love for #BBNaija’s Tacha After Nasty Feud With Her Fans

October 28, 2019

Photos From Falz’s Haunted House-Themed Birthday Bash

October 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *