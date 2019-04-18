Omoni Oboli Calls Out Nigerians Who Criticise Celebrities for Their Political Activism

Omoni Oboli wants to have a conversation with a crop of Nigerians who criticise celebrities who call out the government over the state of affairs in the country.

It all started after Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde reminded the presidency about the poor circulation of money and the shocking rates of police brutality. Many Nigerians criticised the legendary actress, with some questioning her altruism, and this led to an intense exchange between them and Jalade-Ekeinde.

Now, Oboli says celebrities ‘can’t win’ when they try to speak up for Nigerians, that this trend of criticising celebrities is why things continue to go bad.

“I don’t blame celebs and public figures when they keep quiet about the issues that affect us all because the backlash lash is always so much. It makes no sense at all. Most of these issues let’s be honest, affect the common man the most but they are the ones that will insult your family if you dare speak up!” she wrote on her Instagram.

And she said a lot more. See her post below: