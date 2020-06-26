Omoni Oboli Announces ‘Domitilla’ Sequel in Partnership with Zebra Ejiro and Film One

Get ready as the 1996 Nollywood classic -Domitilla, is getting a sequel.

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli announced that a sequel to the first movie which was centered around a young prostitute is in the works and she’s partnered with filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro who directed the initial flick as well as Film One to bring it to life.

Speaking on the movie, co-owners of Film One Entertainment, Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope said,

“We are happy to once again, bring magic to the big screen by producing this breathtaking movie.

In Domitilla, we have identified an artistic and entertaining masterpiece that would appeal to different generations of film lovers; and to know we are partnering with great professionals in Zeb Ejiro and Omoni Oboli is soothing. Thus, we look forward to a phenomenal accomplishment.

The cast of the sequel is yet to be revealed. The asoriginal cast includes, Kate Henshaw, Anne Njemanze, Sandra Achums, etc.

The movie which is set to hit the cinemas come 2021 joins Charles of Play’s Glamour Girls’ remake as another classic to look forward to in 2021.

