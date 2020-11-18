Omokri questions Umahi’s defection to APC

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has questioned the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi ended weeks of speculation by officially dumping the PDP for the ruling APC on Tuesday, citing injustice and his former party’s bias on zoning for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections, amongst others, for his action,

Reacting to the development on Wednesday morning via a statement on his Twitter account, Omokri stated that Umahi’s actions are of his interest and not that of the people of Ebonyi or the South-East geopolitical zone.

He also questions why Umahi would move to the APC, “that has nothing but disdain for SE”.

He tweeted, “The utterances/actions of Governor Umahi represent his personal opinion, not that of the Southeast, or even Ebonyi people. If he says @OfficialPDPNig is unjust for not zoning its Presidential ticket to SE, then how is moving to APC, that has nothing but disdain for SE, the answer?”

