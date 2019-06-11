Omo-Agege Elected Deputy Senate President

Ovie Omo-Agege, lawmaker representing Delta central, has been elected deputy president of the senate.

Omo-Agege of the ruling All Progressives Congress polled 68 votes in the election to defeat Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 37 votes.

A total of 105 votes were cast in the election. One vote was voided while a senator abstained from voting.

Omo-Agege, who came to national prominence when he sponsored the hijack of the mace in 2017, was the anointed candidate of the APC.

His election comes hours after Senator Ahmed Lawan was elected as senate president by 107 senators.

